[LISTEN] Emotional Topbet employee describes strip-search

Radio 702 | Cleaners at the gambling franchise in Germiston inspected female employees' genital areas for menstrual blood.

JOHANNESBURG - Gladys, an employee at gambling franchise Topbet, describes how she and a number of her colleagues were inspected by cleaners at the branch using surgical gloves after an incident involving menstrual blood.

Three Johannesburg women have told Eyewitness News how they and other female colleagues were strip-searched and violated at work allegedly on the instruction of the company’s management.

The incident was apparently sparked by the discovery of a small amount of menstrual blood in a staff toilet at Topbet in Germiston.

The cleaners inspected employees' genital areas for menstrual blood while the manager who instructed the search told them the 'culprit' would be severely dealt with.

".. she [the manager] said whether you menstruate or not, you [the cleaners] must go inside [the employees' genitals]," Gladys, said.

