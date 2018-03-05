Karabo Mokoena murder: Sandile Mantsoe trial postponed
State advocate Phakanyiswa Marasela asked the court for a postponement due to new developments in its case.
JOHANNESBURG – The State has succeeded in having the case against a man accused of murdering his girlfriend postponed.
Sandile Mantsoe’s trial has been postponed to later this month due to recent developments in the investigation into Karabo Mokoena's killing.
Mantsoe is accused of killing Mokoena, burning her body and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst Johannesburg last April.
Dressed in a grey tailored suit, with a fresh haircut and a gold wrist watch, Sandile Mantsoe made a brief appearance at the Johannesburg magistrates court where proceedings were expected to get underway.
This was until State advocate Phakanyiswa Marasela asked the court for a postponement due to new developments in its case.
Nineteen witnesses have been lined up to testify against Mantsoe.
The matter has been postponed to 19 March.
He will remain in police custody.
