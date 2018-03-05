Popular Topics
'If you want to hit them hard, go after a white man'

EFF leader Julius Malema described the DA as typical bullies who deserve punishment for voting against the expropriation of land without compensation.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing supports at the party’s election registration campaign at the Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has used his party’s election registration campaign to reiterate his call for the removal of Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip through a motion of no confidence as a way of punishing the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Malema was addressing EFF members in Johannesburg on Sunday where he described the DA as typical bullies who deserve punishment for voting against the expropriation of land without compensation.

He says the DA can do whatever it wants, but Trollip will no longer be mayor come 6 April when the motion is tabled.

“Why not Mashaba, why not Solly? Because the mayor of the DA in PE (Port Elizabeth) is a white man, so these people when you want to hit them hard, go after a white man. They feel a terrible pain.”

But Malema says the red berets will only vote with the ANC if it puts former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas as the mayoral candidate because he refused millions of rands in a bribe from the controversial Gupta family.

“Mcebisi Jonas refused R600 million which was given to him by the Guptas. We want such a clean person to be a mayor. If there’s no Mcebisi Jonas, we are going to fold our hands.”

