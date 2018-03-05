Govt officials among those linked to abalone syndicate

The suspects were apprehended on Tuesday. They’re thought to be part of a syndicate involved in the illegal poaching and trade of abalone.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested 16 people in various parts of the Overberg who are thought to be linked to an illegal abalone syndicate.

They're expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said: “A few officers from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries were among those suspects that were arrested. And it is alleged that there have been incidents wherein there has been collusion between the syndicate and the officials.”