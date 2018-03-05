Gill Packham's husband charged with murder

Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car almost two weeks ago. The court has heard the Packhams were experiencing marital issues.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Robert Packham has appeared in court for the murder of his wife Gill Packham, who was a school secretary.

Her husband was arrested at their Constantia home on Thursday night.

He's been charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The court has heard the Packhams were experiencing marital issues.

The State says forensic pathologists found blood in the en-suite bathroom and on the driver’s side of the accused's car parked in the garage.

Control prosecutor Brynmore Benjamin is arguing it's a schedule six premeditated murder, while the defence is pushing for a schedule five crime.

The matter has been remanded to Friday for a decision on the scheduling by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On 22 February, the 57-year-old school secretary’s friends launched a frantic search after she failed to show up at the Springfield Girls Convent in Wynberg.

The Pink Ladies Organisation for missing persons also sent out an alert.

On the same day, police discovered her body.

