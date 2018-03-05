Friends, colleagues demand justice after death of UJ student
Baraka Nefari died on 23 February in a hit-and-run outside the Auckland Park campus.
JOHANNESBURG - Friends and colleagues of a University of Johannesburg (UJ) student have gathered outside the Sophiatown residence to demand justice after he was knocked down and killed by a taxi.
Baraka Nefari died in a hit-and-run on 23 February outside the Auckland Park campus.
The university has been accused of being too slow to act as CCTV footage was only given to police five days after Nefari was killed.
It's emerged that the footage shows a deliberate attempt to mow the Tanzanian national down.
A suspect has been released on bail.
Senior director of student affairs at UJ Godfrey Helani said: “We’d like to appeal, as the university, to students, staff and any other person to refrain from making assumptions about this particular case. We allow the police space to investigate and get to the bottom of what happened.”
African Diaspora Forum Chair Mark Bafuwa has made several demands.
“We would like the university to pay for the transportation of the body back home, pay damages to the family and to organise for a private investigation because if we leave this case in the hands of the Brixton Police Station, it’s like we wouldn’t be respecting Baraka’s memory.”
WATCH: Friends and UJ student leaders demand justice for dead student
