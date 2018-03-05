Employee suspended after female staff strip-searched at Topbet
JOHANNESBURG - Gambling franchise Topbet has condemned a violation at its Germiston branch in which women were strip-searched and says it’s apologised unequivocally to those affected.
Three female clerks at Topbet have told Eyewitness News how female employees were forced, allegedly by management, to undress and undergo inspection after a small amount of blood was found in a staff toilet.
The workers say they were accused by branch management of being dirty and disgusting for leaving menstrual blood in the toilet.
One woman says that when none of the workers took responsibility for the incident, a female manager threatened to deal with the culprit decisively.
"She asked who left blood in the toilet and asked the cleaners to check who left blood in the toilet. If you resist, you would face severe punishment."
In a statement, the company’s national office has expressed shock. It’s apologised unequivocally to each employee for the breach and invasion of privacy.
It says the employee responsible has been suspended, pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.
Topbet has appointed an independent female advocate to further investigate and report back on the matter by the end of this week.
INTERVENTION
Three of the female staff say they want the Labour Department to intervene in the incident.
One woman says they would like to work in an environment where they are treated fairly and equally.
“Managers constantly remind us of how they can’t do anything wrong in the boss’s eyes, saying they can get away with anything as the bosses believe them over us. We’d like to see some intervention so that all of us are treated equally.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
