Education Dept: No processed meats served on school feeding programme
The department says the programme feeds about nine million pupils on a daily basis but meals are entirely safe for consumption.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Education says parents can rest assured that no processed meats form part of its national school nutrition programme.
The department says the programme feeds about nine million pupils on a daily basis but meals are entirely safe for consumption.
This amid the listeriosis outbreak that has been linked to processed meats.
The department's Elijah Mhlanga said: “Our food is fresh vegetables or dried vegetables or other foods that have got nothing to do with the food items that are reported to be carrying listeriosis.”
Here is the position on listeriosis in schools...👇🏿@DBE_SA @CAPSRadioSA @@eNCA @SABCNewsOnline @SABCEducation pic.twitter.com/UepBSyW9lS— Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) March 5, 2018
More in Local
-
ANC MP Fezeka Loliwe dies in car accident
-
Topbet manager dismissed after strip-search incident
-
Sierra Leone to vote for new leader after years of economic crisis
-
ANC calls for probe after source of listeriosis outbreak found
-
[LISTEN] Is there a legal case against Tiger Brands over listeriosis?
-
[LISTEN] The knock-on effect of listeriosis on the kota industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.