Go

Education Dept: No processed meats served on school feeding programme

The department says the programme feeds about nine million pupils on a daily basis but meals are entirely safe for consumption.

Gauteng Department of Education in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
Gauteng Department of Education in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Education says parents can rest assured that no processed meats form part of its national school nutrition programme.

The department says the programme feeds about nine million pupils on a daily basis but meals are entirely safe for consumption.

This amid the listeriosis outbreak that has been linked to processed meats.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said: “Our food is fresh vegetables or dried vegetables or other foods that have got nothing to do with the food items that are reported to be carrying listeriosis.”

