Go

Customers flock to Enterprise food factory to demand refunds

The Health Minister has confirmed an enterprise facility in Germiston is a source of a countrywide listeriosis outbreak.

11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the public have flocked to an Enterprise food factory in Germiston.

They are returning certain meat products and demanding refunds.

The Health Minister has confirmed that an Enterprise facility in Germiston is a source of a countrywide listeriosis outbreak.

Listeriosis is a serious bacterial disease. The bacterium is widely distributed in nature and can be found in soil, water and contaminated food, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The company’s Germiston factory, as well as Rainbow Chicken’s production in Sasolburg have also been implicated after the disease was detected in polony products.

The entrance to the Enterprise food facility in Germiston is blocked with cars belonging to customers, who are queuing to return meat products.

A customer says her husband fell ill after eating the food and she wants a refund.

At the same time, a father of two says has now worried his children may fall sick.

While some customers are being assisted, more continue to arrive, joining the already long queue.

Company management has yet to come out and address customers.

Over 180 people have died of the disease since January last year and more than 900 cases have been reported.

LISTEN: Listeriosis outbreak: What you need to know

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

