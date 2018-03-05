CT's speeding Lamborghini driver arrested on N1 highway
CAPE TOWN - Traffic officers slammed the brakes on a Lamborghini driver on the N1 highway during the early hours of Monday morning.
The City of Cape Town's ghost squad spotted the Italian supercar flash past and gave chase.
It was going more than 250 kilometres per hour between Sable Road and Plattekloof.
The speedster was eventually cut off and pulled over.
Mayco member JP Smith said: “I’m not sure how anyone thinks driving at such a high speed on a public road is acceptable under any circumstances. We’re usually flooded with complaints over the behaviour of public transport drivers, but the fact is the behaviour of other road users is nothing short of atrocious.”
An additional charge of defeating the ends of justice was added as the Lamborghini had no registration plates or other identifying marks.
Six suspects were also arrested during a street race in Bellville South.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
