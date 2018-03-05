CT police make breakthrough in Wolfgat Nature Reserve muggings

Alleged CT gangster gets 35-year sentence
Local
In the first incident on 23 February, a woman was robbed in the reserve.
CAPE TOWN – There’s been a breakthrough in an investigation into two muggings at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve.
Police have also linked the suspect to another attack that occurred three days later.
A man was also robbed of camera equipment worth R8,000.
A suspect has been rounded up and officials say that more arrests are imminent.
