City of Joburg extends complaints process over property valuations
Concerns were raised after the city raised the value of properties by between 20% and 100%, resulting in higher rates and taxes.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that it is unfair for residents to moan about their property valuations at this point because the process is still open for public scrutiny.
Mashaba says they've extended the process to lodge complaints.
“Please show me any country when there’s valuations and communities are not up in arms. Right now, the process is open to public scrutiny. By law we have to give 30 days, we have extended this by another 15 days.”
Edited by Shimoney Regter
