ANC MP Fezeka Loliwe dies in car accident

Loliwe was travelling from her constituency office in the Eastern Cape when the accident took place.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Fezeka Loliwe has passed away in a car accident on Monday afternoon.

Loliwe was travelling from her constituency office in the Eastern Cape when the accident took place.

She was currently serving as the whip of the ANC caucus disciplinary committee.

The ANC office of the chip whip says its divested by the news of her death.

ANC spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said: “It is with great shock and sadness that we, as the office of the ANC chief whip, have learnt of the untimely passing of comrade Loliwe.”