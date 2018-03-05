ANC calls for probe after source of listeriosis outbreak found

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called on the South African Bureau of Standards to urgently investigate identified food production factories linked to listeriosis.

The party says these factories should ensure that the standard of packaging is not of poor quality, chasing lower production prices at the expense of innocent lives.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “We want such an investigation carried out in order to establish that the packaging material is not of substandard.”

At the same time, the South Africa listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people since January is the largest ever recorded globally, the World Health Organisation said on Monday.

“Yes, this is the largest ever recorded outbreak of this severe form of listeriosis globally,” Peter K Ben Embarek, who manages the WHO International Food Safety Authorities Network, told Reuters in an emailed response.

Five Southern African Development Community countries have announced they are banning processed meat from South Africa. They include Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi and Uganda.

Zambia's health ministry has confirmed its extended its recall to include dairy products, fruit and vegetables from South Africa.

At least 180 people have died from listeriosis since early last year, with the health ministry tracing the outbreak to Enterprise outlets in Polokwane and Germiston.

Additional reporting by Reuters.