Alleged CT gangster gets 35 years
The man was sentenced in the Bellville Regional Court late last week.
CAPE TOWN - An alleged Cape Town gangster has been sentenced to 35 years behind bars for two murders and an attempted murder he committed in 2016.
Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the hefty sentence handed down to alleged gangster John Arnoldus, who also goes by the name of Mortie.
In the first incident reported in January 2016, Arnoldus shot and killed a Somalian shop owner in the northern suburbs.
Later that month, Arnoldus was involved in another shooting in Bellville in which one person died and another was wounded.
The man was arrested and released on bail in February last year.
Police say he then committed another crime that led to his arrest in November.
Arnoldus has been in custody since then.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
