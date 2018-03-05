11 inmates on trial for murders of rival gang members

The accused were allegedly part of a group that attacked members of the 28s gang almost two years ago at a youth prison.

CAPE TOWN – Eleven Mossel Bay inmates are on trial for the murders of two rival gangsters at a youth prison.

The accused are believed to be members of the 26s prison gang and also face seven counts of attempted murder.

They were allegedly part of a group that attacked members of the 28s gang almost two years ago.

The accused were incarcerated at the Mossel Bay Youth Correctional Centre in March 2016.

They shared a prison cell with members of the 28s' gang and divided the room with beds.

On 29 March 2016, violence erupted shortly after supper when the inmates returned to the cell.

The accused allegedly launched an attack on members of the rival gang using sharp objects.

Two men were killed and seven others were wounded.