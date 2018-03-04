We want our land - protesting Hout Bay residents

Some residents from Hangberg slammed the City of Cape Town for failing to provide land and housing to indigenous people who’ve been living in the community for generations.

CAPE TOWN - Some residents from Hangberg in Hout Bay have taken to the streets demanding back their land.

The group slammed the City of Cape Town for failing to provide land and housing to indigenous people who’ve been living in the community for generations.

This issue has been a point of contention for years resulting in many violent protests.

There was a heavy police presence in Hangberg on Sunday afternoon as community members rallied together to fight for what they claim is rightfully theirs.

Residents peacefully picketing in the area.

The Hangberg community take to the streets in protest, demanding land for housing. #HangbergProtest KP pic.twitter.com/5TM4V4uiMJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 4, 2018

The small group was seen walking through the streets of Hangberg with placards that read “We Want Our Land”.

Many who’ve been living in the area for years complained about the lack of housing opportunities.

Community leader Roscoe Jacobs said: “The march is about land, and we’re saying we want the land ownership transferred to our people.”

Resident Fagmeeda Samaai agrees: “More houses and land... on the mountain or villages as these areas are part of Hout Bay.”

Demonstrators handed over a Memorandum of Concern to the City of Cape Town bosses.

They have 21 days to respond.