[WATCH LIVE] Motsoaledi briefs media on listeriosis source

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is briefing the media on the source of the listeriosis outbreak.

Scientists have traced the food origin of the strain that is responsible for the listeriosis outbreak.

Over 170 people have died of listeriosis since January 2017 and more than 900 cases have been reported, most of them in Gauteng.

