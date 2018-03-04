[UPDATE] Man killed in N1 collision near Brackenfell
This brings the total number of road fatalities in the province this weekend to six.
CAPE TOWN - A 40-year-old man has died in a collision in the Cape Town suburb of Brackenfell on Sunday afternoon.
Two other passengers have suffered serious injuries during the crash.
This brings the total number of road fatalities in the province this weekend to six.
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says the N1 highway incoming has been closed.
“Apparently the driver lost control, the vehicle rolled and ended in the oncoming lane. The N1 has been closed and we’re urging motorists coming from Paarl to make use of the alternative route.”
At the same time, traffic officials arrested a total of 36 drunk drivers during roadblocks conducted across the province.
Fines totalling more than R570,000 have been issued to drivers.
Africa said: “The highest reading recorded was 1,35mg/1000ml in Breede River Valley. The driver was five times over the legal limit..”
The R43 road between Pearly Beach and Gansbaai has been closed due to poor visibility because of a veld fire in the area.
