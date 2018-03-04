Transport Depart promises to resolve ongoing taxi associations rivalry

The Transport Department’s Collin Msibi says the department will work closely with police and others to ensure the communities are safer.

JOHANNESBURG – The Transport Department has made fresh promises to resolve the ongoing violence between rival taxi associations following the death of a Taxify driver.

Siyabonga Ngcobo was shoved into the boot of his car in arcadia kidnapped and set on fire in Sunnyside on Thursday.

His Taxify colleagues have told eyewitness news they arrived too late on the scene to intervene and stop the murder.

“We can’t allow this dangerous competition among these services. So, we indeed, we’d work with the law enforcement agencies to ensure that we bring order into this particular transport service.”

He says new Transport Minister Blade Nzimande still has to be briefed about the problems facing his portfolio one of the urgent matters being the taxi violence.

The department has strongly condemned the attack on taxi drivers calling the murder of Ngcobo barbaric.