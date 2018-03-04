Slain Ngcobo cop paid ultimate price for dedication to Saps, family says

Family, friends and colleagues have described Mateta as committed crime fighting constable in Ncogbo in the Eastern Cape.

NGCOBO, Eastern Cape – Relatives of a police officer shot and killed during the Ngcobo Police Station massacre say he has paid the ultimate price for his dedication.

Constable Kuhle Mateta, who joined the police force at the beginning of this year, was laid to rest yesterday.

He is one of five police officers gunned down in the attack.

An off-duty soldier was also killed.

The ambush in the Eastern Cape town resulted in Police Minister Bheki Cele urging officers to use their “tools of trade” to defend themselves against criminals.

Mateta's father, Buhle, told Eyewitness News his son was a hard worker who also supported his family financially.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Khaya Tonjeni, says the investigation into the killings continues.

“He was a very dedicated and a discipline member of the organisation and to prove it, he was on duty when this calamity took place and a lot of people came in numbers to pay their last respect as we were saluting him.”

The six accused are expected to appear in court next week.

POLICE UNION ALLS FOR TOUGHT ACTION

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called on Cele to help officers to protect themselves in dangerous situations as more than seven police officers were killed in just over a week.

A Pretoria officer was killed and his colleague seriously wounded by suspects during a stop-and-search in Sunnyside on Friday night, a week before an off-duty officer was shot at his home also in the capital.

The South African Policing Union's president Mpho Kwinika said Cele must give officers the nod to allow them to use maximum force where necessary.

“The minister General Bheki Cele must create that space for the police management to make sure that they provide that support to their juniors.”

He said the public are fast to criticise the police when a suspect is shot dead but have little sympathy when officers are killed in the line of duty.

Popcru's Richard Mamabolo said officers need to be allowed to protect themselves.

“It’s now generating fears among the populace that criminals have taken over the streets.”

Cele who is not new to the police has given a stern warning to criminals that officers will not die with their weapons in their hands.