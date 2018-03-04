Sapu concerned about high rates of suicide cases among police
General secretary Oscar Skommere believes more counselling is needed for members to prevent incidents on this nature.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Policing Union (Sapu) says suicide rates among men and women in blue remain a cause for concern.
It's renewed a call for additional psychological support for South African Police Service (Saps) members.
This week a Western Cape police officer shot and killed his girlfriend and her mother before turning the gun on himself.
In a separate incident last month, an off-duty policeman shot and killed himself in Beacon Valley, in Mitchells Plain.
Suicide rates among South African police officers are simply too high. That's according to policing union Sapu.
“We’re shocked by the incidents. They need to have a very strong section, psychologist department in the police to prevent this.”
Meanwhile, Gun Free South Africa is calling on government to strengthen the country's Firearms Control Act.
Gun Free SA's Adele Kirsten says: “We think strengthening and making the criteria for gun ownership harder than it’s currently is, we basically need to reduce access to guns.”
The lobby group says government needs to look at gun policies especially police members taking weapons home.
