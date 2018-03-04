Pretoria police arrest man linked to on-duty police officer murder

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Pretoria police have arrested a 21-year-old man linked to the killing of a Sunnyside police officer.

The constable and his colleague were attacked with a weapon while conducting stop-and-search operations in the city on Friday night.

One officer is still recovering in hospital.

The police's Mathapelo Peters says, “We approached various buildings in the vicinity of where the incident happened, as well as any witnesses that were around to give information.

“So the end result of the arrest is actually a combination of CCTV footage as well as information received from witnesses.”

