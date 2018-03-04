Popcru calls on Cele to help protect officers in dangerous situations
The South African Policing Union's president Mpho Kwinika says Cele must give officers the nod to allow them to use maximum force where necessary.
JOHANNESBURG – The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called on new Police Minister Bheki Cele to help officers to protect themselves in dangerous situations as more than seven police officers were killed in just over a week.
A Pretoria officer was killed and his colleague seriously wounded by suspects during a stop-and-search in Sunnyside on Friday night, a week before an off-duty officer was shot at his home also in the capital.
In the Eastern Cape, two of the five Ngcobo officers shot dead by members of a cult were buried on Saturday.
The South African Policing Union's president Mpho Kwinika says Cele must give officers the nod to allow them to use maximum force where necessary.
“The minister General Bheki Cele must create that space for the police management to make sure that they provide that support to their juniors.”
He says the public are fast to criticise the police when a suspect is shot dead but have little sympathy when officers are killed in the line of duty.
Popcru's Richard Mamabolo says officers need to be allowed to protect themselves.
“It’s now generating fears among the populace that criminals have taken over the streets.”
Cele who is not new to the police has given a stern warning to criminals that officers will not die with their weapons in their hands.
#sapsEC #FinalSalute for Cst Kuhle Mateta who was fatally wounded during the recent attack on Engcobo Police Station. Eastern Cape PC Lt Gen Ntshinga, leading #SAPS delegation with Lt Gen Tsumane and Lt Gen Magadlela, representin office of #SapsNPC General Sitole. NP pic.twitter.com/3nsSmRd1yG— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 3, 2018
#sapsEC #SAPS gives #FinalSalute to #Engcobo police station attack heroes.— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 2, 2018
Senior police officials & community expected to be part of the funerals of 5 police officers that were fatally wounded during the attack at Engcobo police station. RIP #PoliceKillings ME pic.twitter.com/tOihHODCgA
More in Local
-
Sapu concern about high rates of suicide cases among Saps members
-
Pretoria police arrest man linked to on-duty police officer murder
-
Slain Ngcobo cop paid ultimate price for dedication to Saps, family says
-
Joburg businesswoman arrested for illegal power connection
-
2 suspects arrested after discovery of mandrax & dagga in Manenberg
-
Transport Depart promises to resolve ongoing taxi associations rivalry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.