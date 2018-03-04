Listeriosis outbreak traced to Enterprise food factory in Polokwane
Scientists have been working for months trying to identify the origin of the listeriosis outbreak in the country and have now made a breakthrough.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that scientists have traced the source of the present outbreak of listeriosis to an Enterprise Foods facilities and a Rainbow Foods facility.
Over 180 people have died of listeriosis since January 2017 and more than 900 cases have been reported.
The Health Department, together with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), has announced drastic steps to stop the bacteria from spreading.
Motsoaledi says that more than 16 environmental samples from the Enterprise factory in Polokwane tested positive for listeriosis.
“We can now conclude, scientifically, that the source of the present outbreak of listeriosis is the Enterprise Food production facility located in Polokwane.”
Motsoaledi says that preliminary results have also linked ready-to-eat processed meat products from Enterprise facilities located in Germiston and Sasolburg.
The department has since issued the affected companies with safety recall notices.
The public has also been urged to avoid ready-to-eat processed meat, especially polony.
WATCH: Motsoaledi briefs media on listeriosis source
