Joburg businesswoman arrested for illegal power connection
It's alleged that the property owes the City of Joburg about half a million rand for rates and services.
JOHANNESBURG – A 63-year-old businesswoman has been arrested for illegally connecting power to her property in industria.
The power supply to the business was disconnected in January by the city’s technicians but city officials found that the electricity to the property was illegally reconnected.
The woman was arrested by metro police and city’s group forensic and investigation services during the #BuyaMthetho operation.
The service’s Lucky Sindane says, “Her electricity supply was disconnected in January as part of Operation BuyaMthetho. She’s owing about R490,000 and hasn’t paid a cent and will be appearing in the Newlands Magistrate Court on Monday.”
