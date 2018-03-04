Food origin of strain responsible for Listeriosis outbreak found
The department has announced it will also detail the results of the origins of the outbreak of listeriosis.
JOHANNESBURG – Scientists have traced the food origin of the strain that is responsible for the listeriosis outbreak.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to release the details of the food responsible for spreading the deadly bacteria.
Over 170 people have died of listeriosis since January 2017 and more than 900 cases have been reported, most of them in Gauteng.
The department together with the national institute for communicable diseases will announce drastic steps to be taken to stop the bacteria from spreading.
Scientist who tried to identify the source will accompany the minister to the National Institute for Communicable Disease's offices in Sandringham at noon.
The laboratory results came back just after midnight, which resulted in the minister calling an urgent meeting.
