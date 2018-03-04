Firefighters monitor Cape Point fire

Around 1,200 hectares of vegetation have been destroyed because of the fire.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are monitoring a blaze in Cape Town’s Cape Point area.

Officials are unsure how the inferno started on Thursday afternoon.

Working on Fire’s Lauren Howard says 40 firefighters have been deployed to the area.

“The fire has been contained. Teams will be working rotational shifts to secure the burnt area and ensure that no flare-ups occur.”