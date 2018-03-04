Emotional weekend for Ngcobo officers as they bid slain colleagues farewell

Constable Kuhle Mateta and Zuko Nelson Ntsheku were among five police officers gunned down more than a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - Two police officers killed in the Ngcobo Police Station attack have been laid to rest this weekend.

The attack has left the community stunned.

It's been an emotional weekend for many Ngcobo police officers who’ve said their final goodbyes to their slain colleagues.

Ntsheku was laid to rest on Sunday.

#sapsEC Tributes pour in at funeral and #FinalSalute for Cst Mateta that was killed in attack on Engcobo Police Station. EC PC, Lt Gen Ntshinga: "Our lives wont be measured by how many years we have lived, but the sacrifices we have done during our lifetime". NP pic.twitter.com/yaATegF76F — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 3, 2018

The 38-year-old who was a dedicated police officer for the past nine years was hailed by many as a hero.

The police’s Khaya Tonjeni said: “His cluster commander has described him as one of the dedicated members. A lot of people have come out to give their last salute.”

Fellow crime fighter Mateta was laid to rest on Saturday.

His dedication to the service was also praised.

#sapsEC #FinalSalute for Cst Kuhle Mateta who was fatally wounded during the recent attack on Engcobo Police Station. Eastern Cape PC Lt Gen Ntshinga, leading #SAPS delegation with Lt Gen Tsumane and Lt Gen Magadlela, representin office of #SapsNPC General Sitole. NP pic.twitter.com/3nsSmRd1yG — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele has shot down a suggestion that South Africans should arm themselves in the wake of the killing of five police officers in Ngcobo.

He has also slammed opposition MPs for being too critical of police instead of mourning their deaths.

Cele was reacting to the debate by MPs on his first ministerial statement on the Ngcobo massacre.

Cele has accused opposition MPs of political point scoring, saying they should show more sympathy for the family of the deceased.

Cele has dismissed a suggestion from the Freedom Front Plus' Pieter Groenewald for people to arm themselves.

He says this could lead South Africa down a dangerous path like America where gun crime is rampant.