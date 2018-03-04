2 suspects arrested after discovery of mandrax & dagga in Manenberg

Two male suspects have been taken into custody following the raid in Manenberg.

CAPE TOWN – Police have discovered large quantities of mandrax and dagga during a raid at a home in Cape Town.

Officials acted on a tip-off from the community.

City of Cape Town Metro Police spokesperson, Zelda Martin says, “Officers obtained permission to search the premises and found 260 dagga stopper, 70 mandrax tablets, 36 dagga cigarettes and 19 bags of dagga.”