Two people killed in separate fire incidents in Cape Town

Around 60 structures were destroyed when a blaze ripped through a section of Pholeli Park.

CAPE TOWN – Two people have died in separate fire incidents in the City of Cape Town including a young boy who died in a shack fire in a Strand informal settlement.

Around 60 structures were destroyed when a blaze ripped through a section of Pholeli Park.

Officials say approximately 100 people have been displaced.

The City's Fire Chief, Theo Layne says, “We had 15 structures that were destroyed and left approximately 60 people displaced with no injuries reported.

“All the incidents were handed over to the South African Police Service for their investigation and the causes of these fires have not been established as yet.”