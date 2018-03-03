Two people killed in separate fire incidents in Cape Town
Around 60 structures were destroyed when a blaze ripped through a section of Pholeli Park.
CAPE TOWN – Two people have died in separate fire incidents in the City of Cape Town including a young boy who died in a shack fire in a Strand informal settlement.
Around 60 structures were destroyed when a blaze ripped through a section of Pholeli Park.
Officials say approximately 100 people have been displaced.
The City's Fire Chief, Theo Layne says, “We had 15 structures that were destroyed and left approximately 60 people displaced with no injuries reported.
“All the incidents were handed over to the South African Police Service for their investigation and the causes of these fires have not been established as yet.”
More in Local
-
ANC accuses Herman Mashaba of inflating value of houses
-
SACP expresses concern over Hawks’ raid at Jacques Pauw’s home
-
Satawu calls on Nzimande to address tensions between taxi operators
-
Dagada to approach high court to challenge his firing
-
Friends of UJ student in hit and run saddened by tragic incident
-
Suspect under police guard in hospital after armed robbery in Glenhazel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.