Transport Dept ‘saddened’ by ‘barbaric’ attack, murder of Taxify driver

Siyabonga Ngcobo was shoved into the boot of his vehicle, kidnapped and set alight on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Department says it is saddened by what it calls the barbaric attack and murder of a Taxify driver in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Siyabonga Ngcobo was shoved into the boot of his vehicle, kidnapped and set alight on Thursday night.

Police are still searching for suspects, with Ngcobo’s colleagues hoping for the release of more information on Saturday afternoon.

The Transport Department’s Collen Msibi says they are working closely with the police to make sure those behind the killing are handcuffed soon.

“We’re shocked and saddened by the gruesome discovery of Ngcobo’s body. This is a barbaric act. Law enforcement agency must do their work.”

A few hours after the murder two-meter taxis were torched in the same area where Ngcobo burnt remains were found.

The Transport Department has called on the police to help restore calm to the sector, and address the issues which sparked the violence between rival associations.

WATCH: Two metered taxis torched in Pretoria