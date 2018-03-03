Popular Topics
Suspect under police guard in hospital after armed robbery in Glenhazel

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says the suspect and his accomplice are expected to appear in court soon.

Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – A suspect is recovering in hospital under police guard following an armed robbery in Glenhazel in Johannesburg.

Police say a woman was cornered by the two robbers outside her house on Friday.

Security guards gave chase after the woman pressed a panic button.

One of the robbers was wounded during the shootout on the Modderfontein on ramp.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says the suspect and his accomplice are expected to appear in court soon.

“Police are investigating an incident of armed robbery where two suspects held up a woman in Glenhazel. They took her ring, while the suspects were running driving she pressed a panic button.”

