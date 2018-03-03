Suspect under police guard in hospital after armed robbery in Glenhazel
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says the suspect and his accomplice are expected to appear in court soon.
JOHANNESBURG – A suspect is recovering in hospital under police guard following an armed robbery in Glenhazel in Johannesburg.
Police say a woman was cornered by the two robbers outside her house on Friday.
Security guards gave chase after the woman pressed a panic button.
One of the robbers was wounded during the shootout on the Modderfontein on ramp.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says the suspect and his accomplice are expected to appear in court soon.
“Police are investigating an incident of armed robbery where two suspects held up a woman in Glenhazel. They took her ring, while the suspects were running driving she pressed a panic button.”
More in Local
-
Two people killed in separate fire incidents in Cape Town
-
ANC accuses Herman Mashaba of inflating value of houses
-
SACP expresses concern over Hawks’ raid at Jacques Pauw’s home
-
Satawu calls on Nzimande to address tensions between taxi operators
-
Dagada to approach high court to challenge his firing
-
Friends of UJ student in hit and run saddened by tragic incident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.