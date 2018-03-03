Satawu calls on Nzimande to address tensions between taxi operators
On Thursday night, a Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo was shoved into his vehicle's boot and set alight in Sunnyside.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has called on the new Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to urgently start addressing the tensions between taxi operators.
His colleagues who witnessed the ordeal have told Eyewitness News other drivers from a rival association attacked Ngcobo.
Tensions and attacks on rival organisations in the taxi industry have been a major headache of the department since the arrival of cab hailing service Uber.
Satawu's Zanele Sabela says Nzimande's predecessor had failed to deal with the tensions between operators for far too long.
“The minister needs to act decisively to make sure that it’s stops happening.”
One Taxify driver, who tried to save Ngcobo's life during an attack on Thursday night in Pretoria, has told Eyewitness News he's now extra cautious while driving in town.
“Because even if I’m going to be scared, I still have to fend for my family. Still have to work for my family.”
The City of Tshwane has also called for urgent intervention to address the long-standing tensions in the taxi sector.
