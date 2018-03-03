SACP expresses concern over Hawks’ raid at Jacques Pauw’s home

The Hawks says this week’s operation was part of an investigation into the State Security Agency's case against Pauw, who's accused of revealing confidential information.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Community Party (SACP) has expressed concern over the Hawks raid on the home of journalist and author Jacques Pauw in Riebeek-Kasteel outside Cape Town.

It's described the raid as an attempt to silence state capture critics.

In his book, The President’s Keepers, Pauw revealed alleged dodgy dealings involving former president Jacob Zuma and damaging claims about South African Revenue Services and the State Security Agency among others.

The Hawks says this week’s operation was part of an investigation into the State Security Agency's case against Pauw, who's accused of revealing confidential information.

The SACP says law enforcement authorities should be pursuing those involved or complicit in state capture and other forms of corruption and wrongdoing exposed in Pauw’s book.

Spokesperson Alex Mashilo says, “It’s going to be very crucial for the current administration under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa and new Police Minister Bheki Cele to get to the bottom of what lies behind this operation and to investigate the criminals who invaded Patrick Craven and others.”