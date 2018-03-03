SACP expresses concern over Hawks’ raid at Jacques Pauw’s home
The Hawks says this week’s operation was part of an investigation into the State Security Agency's case against Pauw, who's accused of revealing confidential information.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Community Party (SACP) has expressed concern over the Hawks raid on the home of journalist and author Jacques Pauw in Riebeek-Kasteel outside Cape Town.
It's described the raid as an attempt to silence state capture critics.
In his book, The President’s Keepers, Pauw revealed alleged dodgy dealings involving former president Jacob Zuma and damaging claims about South African Revenue Services and the State Security Agency among others.
The Hawks says this week’s operation was part of an investigation into the State Security Agency's case against Pauw, who's accused of revealing confidential information.
The SACP says law enforcement authorities should be pursuing those involved or complicit in state capture and other forms of corruption and wrongdoing exposed in Pauw’s book.
Spokesperson Alex Mashilo says, “It’s going to be very crucial for the current administration under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa and new Police Minister Bheki Cele to get to the bottom of what lies behind this operation and to investigate the criminals who invaded Patrick Craven and others.”
More in Local
-
On-duty police officer killed in Pretoria during stop-and-search
-
Two people killed in separate fire incidents in Cape Town
-
ANC accuses Herman Mashaba of inflating value of houses
-
Satawu calls on Nzimande to address tensions between taxi operators
-
Dagada to approach high court to challenge his firing
-
Friends of UJ student in hit and run saddened by tragic incident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.