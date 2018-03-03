-
SAAPAM chief editor ‘threatened’ after rejection of some articles
Professor Herbert Maserumule recently received a letter which contained a bullet, apparently signalling his death.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM) says it’s aggrieved by the act of intimidation against its chief editor.
Professor Herbert Maserumule recently received a letter which contained a bullet, apparently signalling his death.
It’s understood the threat comes after the association rejected certain Journals of Public Administration.
The organisation says it’s approached the police to investigate the matter.
The association’s John Molepo says they view this kind of acts as threats to scholarship.
“It cannot be correct that when your article is refused by editors after a peer-review process then they resort to such intimidation. We also reiterate our call to the Department of Higher Education and Training that funds received as part of output should never be deposited to personal accounts of authors as this creates a problem to editors once your article is rejected.”
