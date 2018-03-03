Road Accident Fund in major claims backlog

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Road Accident Fund in major claims backlog

It says its contingency reserve of between R8 and R10 billion, will never be enough to cover a major default.

Road Accident Fund logo. Picture: Supplied.
Road Accident Fund logo. Picture: Supplied.
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Treasury says there are major risks to the 2018 budget including the precarious financial state of Eskom and the Road Accident Fund.

It says its contingency reserve of between R8 and R10 billion, will never be enough to cover a major default.

A fuel levy of 52 cents a litre has been imposed in this financial year, more than half of which will go to stabilising the liabilities of the Road Accident Fund.

The Road Accident Fund has a major backlog of claims. Actuarial estimates are that its liabilities can grow to R355 billion by 2020/21.

Treasury’s acting head of budgets Ian Stuart says money raised through the fuel levy will immediately go to pay accident victims.

A new bill to replace the Road Accident Fund is still before Parliament.

“That bill needs to be passed as quickly as possible if we are going to start to reduce the rate at which this liability increases.”

He says the financial position of state-owned entities must also be stabilised.

“The risks to this budget are huge. Eskom is just one of the major risks we face.”

Stuart says government has to reduce the rate at which debt service costs are eating up tax revenue.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA