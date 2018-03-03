Road Accident Fund in major claims backlog
It says its contingency reserve of between R8 and R10 billion, will never be enough to cover a major default.
CAPE TOWN – Treasury says there are major risks to the 2018 budget including the precarious financial state of Eskom and the Road Accident Fund.
A fuel levy of 52 cents a litre has been imposed in this financial year, more than half of which will go to stabilising the liabilities of the Road Accident Fund.
The Road Accident Fund has a major backlog of claims. Actuarial estimates are that its liabilities can grow to R355 billion by 2020/21.
Treasury’s acting head of budgets Ian Stuart says money raised through the fuel levy will immediately go to pay accident victims.
A new bill to replace the Road Accident Fund is still before Parliament.
“That bill needs to be passed as quickly as possible if we are going to start to reduce the rate at which this liability increases.”
He says the financial position of state-owned entities must also be stabilised.
“The risks to this budget are huge. Eskom is just one of the major risks we face.”
Stuart says government has to reduce the rate at which debt service costs are eating up tax revenue.
