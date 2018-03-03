Pretoria police hope CCTV footage holds answers to fatal attack

One officer died due to injuries to his upper body while his colleague was taken to a hospital where he is now recovering.

JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria police are hoping to obtain CCTV footage and more information from a constable in a hospital who survived a fatal attack in Sunnyside.

The two were conducting stop-and-search operations in the CBD on Friday night when men attacked them.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters says it’s not yet clear how the suspects overpowered the officers and why there was no backup.

Police are now appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“We have approached the people in surrounding buildings for assistance.”

In February, an off-duty Pretoria police officer was shot dead at home.

Some of the five Ngcobo police officers who were shot dead by members of a cult are expected to be buried in the eastern cape this weekend.