PowerBall Results: Friday 2 March 2018

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 2 March are as follows:

PowerBall: 01, 14, 27, 33, 40 Powerball: 12

PowerBall Plus: 01, 07, 29, 34, 41 Powerball: 20

