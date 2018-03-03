Police in Pretoria to meet with potential eyewitnesses over Taxify driver murder

Investigators are also in touch with the family of the victim hoping to make some progress with the investigation into the murder of Siyabonga Ngcobo on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG – Pretoria police are expected to meet with a group of eyewitnesses who witnessed the attack and murder of a Taxify driver.

Ngcobo was shoved into the boot of his car in Arcadia, kidnapped and set alight in Sunnyside.

Two other meter taxis were torched on Friday following the discovery of the Taxify driver's body.

The police's Daniel Mavimbela says, “There situation at the moment is fairly quiet. We have deployed additional resources to ensure that calmness is restored to the area and currently we’re working tirelessly to locate potential eyewitnesses and indications are that they could be movements in this regard to day.”

Meanwhile, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has called on the new Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to urgently start addressing the tensions between taxi operators.

Tensions and attacks on rival organisations in the taxi industry have been a major headache of the department since the arrival of cab hailing service Uber.

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says Nzimande's predecessor had failed to deal with the tensions between operators for far too long.

“The minister needs to act decisively to make sure that it’s stops happening.”

One Taxify driver, who tried to save Ngcobo's life during an attack on Thursday night in Pretoria, has told Eyewitness News he's now extra cautious while driving in town.

“Because even if I’m going to be scared, I still have to fend for my family. Still have to work for my family.”

The City of Tshwane has also called for urgent intervention to address the long-standing tensions in the taxi sector.