On-duty police officer killed in Pretoria during stop-and-search

Two officers were conducting stop-and-search duties in Sunnyside when they were attacked by the suspects.

Police. Picture: EWN.
Police. Picture: EWN.
12 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Pretoria police are investigating the murder of an on-duty officer and an attack on his colleague last night.

Two officers were conducting stop-and-search duties in Sunnyside when they were attacked by the suspects.

One policeman died on his way to hospital while another constable is in a stable condition recovering from injuries to his upper body.

The police's Mathapelo Peters says, “Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by the police.

“The management of the South African Police Service in Gauteng is saddened by the death of yet another on-duty member and prays for the speedy recovery of the member in hospital.”

