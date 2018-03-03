On-duty police officer killed in Pretoria during stop-and-search
Two officers were conducting stop-and-search duties in Sunnyside when they were attacked by the suspects.
JOHANNESBURG – Pretoria police are investigating the murder of an on-duty officer and an attack on his colleague last night.
Two officers were conducting stop-and-search duties in Sunnyside when they were attacked by the suspects.
One policeman died on his way to hospital while another constable is in a stable condition recovering from injuries to his upper body.
The police's Mathapelo Peters says, “Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by the police.
“The management of the South African Police Service in Gauteng is saddened by the death of yet another on-duty member and prays for the speedy recovery of the member in hospital.”
More in Local
-
Girl (16) critically injured after falling off horse
-
Gun Free SA calls on govt to strengthen gun-control laws
-
Firefighters battle Overstrand Municipality blaze
-
Dan Plato: Innovative ways needed to fight Uitsig gang violence
-
Transport Dept ‘saddened’ by ‘barbaric’ attack, murder of Taxify driver
-
SAAPAM chief editor ‘threatened’ after rejection of some articles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.