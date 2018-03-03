Nkosi-Malobane appeals for info in Taxify driver murder
This follows the discovery of Siyabonga Ngcobo's body which was found in the boot of his car in Arcadia on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has urged anyone with information on the murder of a Taxify driver to come forward.
The MEC has condemned the ongoing violence between metered taxi drivers and Taxify and Uber drivers.
Nkosi-Malobane says she's deeply disturbed by the crime.
“As the Department of Community Safety and the government of Gauteng, I must say we’re shocked to discover that there was this body that was found in a boot of a car and the body was burnt beyond recognition.”
