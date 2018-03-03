Popular Topics
Go

Nkosi-Malobane appeals for info in Taxify driver murder

This follows the discovery of Siyabonga Ngcobo's body which was found in the boot of his car in Arcadia on Friday.

The remains of a metered taxi which was torched in Arcadia in Pretoria on 2 March 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
The remains of a metered taxi which was torched in Arcadia in Pretoria on 2 March 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has urged anyone with information on the murder of a Taxify driver to come forward.

This follows the discovery of Siyabonga Ngcobo's body which was found in the boot of his car in Arcadia on Friday.

The MEC has condemned the ongoing violence between metered taxi drivers and Taxify and Uber drivers.

Nkosi-Malobane says she's deeply disturbed by the crime.

“As the Department of Community Safety and the government of Gauteng, I must say we’re shocked to discover that there was this body that was found in a boot of a car and the body was burnt beyond recognition.”

