MPs question NPA’s delayed action into Estina Dairy farm probe
CAPE TOWN – Parliament wants to know why the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) took so long to take decisions on the Estina Vrede dairy farm project which also delayed the Hawk's investigation.
The Free State Agricultural Department initiative in Vrede is at the centre of allegations of state capture, fraud and corruption against the controversial Gupta family.
Now Parliament's Justice and Correctional Services committee, as well as its Police Committee, will convene a special joint meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter.
The special meeting will interrogate revelations that Hawks investigations into state capture were impeded by slow decision-making by the NPA.
Justice portfolio committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga says, “The Hawks must do their work without fear or favour and the NPA can’t stand on their way.”
Motshekga says NPA head Shaun Abrahams's legal woes and calls for his removal have no material bearing on next week's meeting as Abrahams still holds his position and accounts to Parliament.
The two committees have now called Abrahams, and Acting Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata.
