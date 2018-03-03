Gun Free SA calls on govt to strengthen gun-control laws
This comes after a Cape Town sergeant, Granville Brooks, killed his girlfriend, her mother and himself on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Gun Free South Africa says it’s outraged and is calling on the government to strengthen the country’s Firearms Control Act.
Brookes had been reported for a domestic violence altercation on Wednesday night.
In February, an off-duty police officer staged at Kensington Police Station also shot himself in Mitchells Plain.
Gun Free SA’s Adele Kirsten says the government needs to seriously look at policies regarding police members taking weapons home.
“It’s a complex issue… we’re increasingly seeing police involved in these murder-suicides. We call on the government to seriously look at some kind of policy around police officers taking their service weapon home. Pull in the trade union, let’s begin to talk about ways to reduce these incidents.”
