Girl (16) critically injured after falling off horse

JOHANNESBURG - A 16-year-old girl has been critically injured after falling off her horse on a farm outside of Blue Hills, Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

ER24 paramedics say the patient was found with the onsite medics at the scene upon their arrival at the farm.

She was assessed and found to have sustained a serious head injury, which left her in a critical condition.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Treatments and Advanced Life Support Interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to stabilise the patient. Once treated, the patient was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Medical helicopter to a hospital for further treatments.”