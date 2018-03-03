Friends of UJ student in hit and run saddened by tragic incident
Baraka Nafari, originally from Tanzania, was run over by a taxi outside the university's Kingsway campus in Auckland Park last Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – Friends of a University of Johannesburg (UJ) student who was killed in a hit and run have described him as a wise person who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He was PhD students who also worked as a research assistant within the department of economics and econometrics.
The Eniversity of Johannesburg says the entire institution is shaken by the death of Nafari.
The institution says it's working closely with the police to shed further light on what exactly happened.
But his friends say they have seen CCTV footage which shows that the taxi driver who knocked Nafari over deliberately pursued him and another friend before pinning him against the fence with the vehicle.
This man, who preferred not to be named, says Nafari was a great person.
“Baraka was somebody with great humanity and some human qualities that were amazing, somebody you’d talk to for a minute and you’d immediate like him. Everybody liked him.”
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says a suspect was arrested and appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court this week but the prosecutor asked that more evidence be brought forward.
