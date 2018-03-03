Firefighters battle Overstrand Municipality blaze

Overstrand Fire Chief Lester Smith says the road between Pearly Beach and Gansbaai is currently closed.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Overstrand Municipality.

The fire reportedly started between the R43 road and Pearly Beach Road.

Aerial resources and firefighting teams from the District Municipality, Working on Fire and Cape Nature are on the scene.

“The fire is not under control. We also have three aerial resources fighting the fire. No properties are in danger and all our vehicles are online to ensure that we contain the fire.”