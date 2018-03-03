Dan Plato: Innovative ways needed to fight Uitsig gang violence
The MEC for Community Safety says over the past two years the community has been faced with the daily gang and drug-related shootings.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Community Safety is planning a joint workshop with authorities following a spike in gang violence in Uitsig, Cape Town.
MEC for Community Safety Dan Plato held a meeting with residents and the Community Policing Forum on Friday.
Plato says over the past two years the community has been faced with the daily gang and drug-related shootings.
“The community is at a stage where they’re saying they cannot trust the government and do not want to work with the government. We need to come up with something innovative to deal with gangsterism and on-going shooting incidents in the community.”
He says the workshop will include the SA Police Service, the Justice Department and the Human Rights Commission.
Meanwhile, CPF chairperson David Olivier says if residents are serious about combatting crime then they should act.
He adds that in almost every road in Uitsig lives three to four gangsters.
“Increased police presence as well as cooperation from the community members.”
