Dagada to approach high court to challenge his firing

Dagada says he will be challenging the way in which the investigation into allegations of his breaching of the city's code of conduct was carried out.

Rabelani Dagada. Picture: @Rabelani_Dagada/Twitter
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Axed City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Rabelani Dagada says he will be taking his firing to the high court.

Dagada says he will be challenging the way in which the investigation into allegations of his breaching of the city's code of conduct was carried out.

In January, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said he had no choice but to remove Dagada from his position following serious allegations of corruption, nepotism, price fixing and the victimisation of some city officials.

The matter is set to appear before the ethics committee.

Dagada says in the investigations made, no evidence against him was found.

“Through my lawyers I wrote to the Speaker and said ‘Please take this matter to the Ethics Committee’ because the Mayor was not doing that.

“The question is; why the man is doing? He knows very well that I’m not going to be found guilty and he will be embarrassed.”

