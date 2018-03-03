DA says Guptas used fraudulent BEE papers to secure Eskom contracts

The opposition party says it will be laying a complaint at the BBBEE commissioner's office on Monday about this.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it has evidence that could prove that the controversial Gupta family used fraudulent BEE certificates to secure supplier contracts with Eskom.

The opposition party says it will be laying a complaint at the BBBEE commissioner's office on Monday about this.

It says Eskom management's willingness to blindly accept these may constitute criminal behaviour and must be urgently investigated.

DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Dean Macpherson says, “These certificates were used to secure contracts from Eskom and a case of Trillian to secure a payment to them.

“It is our believe that this practice is illegal in terms of the BEE Act and we’ll subsequently be laying charges to ensure a thorough investigation by the commission is conducted.”